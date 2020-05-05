BOOM 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,058.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $30,058.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.17 or 0.02292725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00187396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,203,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,172,935 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

