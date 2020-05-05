Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) CEO Anthony Dechellis Purchases 14,586 Shares

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38.

Anthony Dechellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of Boston Private Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 445,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $584.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BPFH shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

