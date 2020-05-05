Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 127.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 47,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 212,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

USB traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

