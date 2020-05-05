Bread (BRD) Hits Market Cap of $10.23 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Bread has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $464,391.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02287638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00187219 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00069120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

