Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. eHealth makes up about 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of eHealth worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get eHealth alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays started coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.45.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 535,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,860. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.