Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 2.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 37.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 194,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

