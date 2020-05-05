Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDXX traded up $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,465. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

