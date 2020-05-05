Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $348.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.