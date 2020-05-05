Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for 3.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.48. 2,274,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

