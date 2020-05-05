Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 774 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Helen of Troy makes up about 1.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

HELE traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $163.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,202. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.43.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

