Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,336. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

