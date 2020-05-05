Brian C. Stephenson Sells 1,494 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $44,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BBIO opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.09. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. ValuEngine raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 456,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 448,791 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

