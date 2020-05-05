Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 6,930,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,119. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.