Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 4,275 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Cyberark Software makes up about 2.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cyberark Software worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. First Analysis cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.