Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $13.66 Million Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 3.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fortinet worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.5% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,264. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.