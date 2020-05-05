Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 33,570 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $1,590,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 18,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $752,717.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711,314 shares of company stock valued at $74,678,594. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 2,551,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

