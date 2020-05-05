Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.