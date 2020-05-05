Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,995 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,528,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TH Data Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,946,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.50 and a 200 day moving average of $201.23. The company has a market capitalization of $499.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

