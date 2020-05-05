Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,935 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 71.8% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its position in CVS Health by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 85,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. 7,833,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

