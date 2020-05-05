Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.61% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

