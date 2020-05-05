Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 12,640 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 5.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Paycom Software worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.98. 668,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,926. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.