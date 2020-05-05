Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 13,675 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up 6.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Teladoc Health worth $23,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

