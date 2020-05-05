Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,025 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.13. 2,377,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

