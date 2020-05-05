Brigham Minerals Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NYSE MNRL opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

