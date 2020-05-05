Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,619 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $369,983,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.94. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

