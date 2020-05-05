Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.16. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

