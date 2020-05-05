Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 20,241 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

