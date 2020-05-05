Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Head-To-Head Review

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AXT and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Broadcom 0 4 29 0 2.88

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $5.95, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $317.32, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than AXT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXT and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $83.26 million 2.78 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -80.86 Broadcom $22.60 billion 4.64 $2.72 billion $17.41 15.06

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -2.00% -0.88% -0.77% Broadcom 11.64% 32.46% 10.44%

Summary

Broadcom beats AXT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including raw gallium, gallium alloys, InP poly-crystal, high purity gallium, arsenic, Ge, Ge dioxide, pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

