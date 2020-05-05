Brokerages Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. SYSCO reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.12.

Shares of SYY traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.