Brokerages Expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Ameren by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

