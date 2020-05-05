Brokerages Expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will report sales of $863.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $890.00 million. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE DLPH opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $816.80 million, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

