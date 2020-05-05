Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $191.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.10 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $206.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $797.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.90 million to $829.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $778.65 million, with estimates ranging from $752.50 million to $803.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.