Brokerages Expect Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) to Post ($0.74) EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Passage Bio an industry rank of 10 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix purchased 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,843,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,522. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

