Brokerages Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.84 Million

Brokerages expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to post $82.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the lowest is $82.48 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported sales of $84.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year sales of $315.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.70 million to $337.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $311.61 million, with estimates ranging from $277.20 million to $346.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

PEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.61.

NYSE PEI opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

