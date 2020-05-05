Brokerages Expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cheuvreux lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of TS stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 16.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 132,413 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

