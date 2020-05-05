Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.28. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

