Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alexander’s, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Alexander’s in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $285.95 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a one year low of $228.68 and a one year high of $394.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.93 and a 200-day moving average of $316.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.77.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 22.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 204.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

