Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBI. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 56.8% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.