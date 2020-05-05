Brokers Issue Forecasts for goeasy Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$87.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

TSE:GSY opened at C$39.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.07. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a current ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.40.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.97 million.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total value of C$3,633,197.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at C$31,076,633.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

