Brokers Issue Forecasts for TJX Companies Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

TJX stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $928,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 215.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 201,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.