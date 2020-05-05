Brokers Issue Forecasts for Virtus Investment Partners Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.06%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $717.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $10,066,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.