Brokers Offer Predictions for Patrick Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Patrick Industries in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PATK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 619,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,802,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $821,538.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,346,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and sold 75,279 shares worth $4,164,658. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

