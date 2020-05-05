Brokers Set Expectations for Tecnoglass Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecnoglass in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

