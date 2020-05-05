Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

NYSE BBU opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $16,530,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,614,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

