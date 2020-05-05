Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Brooks Automation worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,821. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

