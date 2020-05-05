BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target Lowered to GBX 182 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 182 ($2.39) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 184.75 ($2.43).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.54) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.80 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.96.

In related news, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total value of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 66,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.