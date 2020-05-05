BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

VAPO traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 645,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $438.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -1.71. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $24.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.92% and a negative net margin of 106.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 131,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 50,604 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

