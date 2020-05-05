Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 6,820 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.45. 1,500,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,309. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.