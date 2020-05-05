Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 9,160 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.9% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,949,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

