Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Fortive by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,527,000 after buying an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Shares of FTV traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. 4,542,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.